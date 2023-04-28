Music legend Smokey Robinson has no plans of slowing down his career any time soon! The “Being With You” singer has amassed an incredible net worth since getting his start in music with the Motown label in the early ‘60s. Scroll below to find out how much money he earns.

What Is Smokey Robinson’s Net Worth?

Smokey has an estimated net worth of $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Grammy winner, who was born William Robinson Jr. in 1940, first began his musical journey with the group The Miracles.

After they were signed to Berry Gordy’s Motown label, which was initially known as Tamla Records, the band released the 1960 single “Shop Around.” The tune was a tremendous success, reaching the top spot on the Billboard R&B chart. During his time with The Miracles, Smokey earned a number of writing and producing credits for acts like Marvin Gaye and Mary Wells.

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

When Did Smokey Robinson Go Solo?

By 1972, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was performing as a solo act. In the years that followed his departure from The Miracles, Smokey released several catchy hits from his numerous albums, including “Cruisin,” “Baby That’s Backatcha,” “Just to See Her” and more. He also served as the vice president of Motown before the company was sold to MCA in 1988.

Throughout his time at the history-making record label, Smokey and Berry established a lasting friendship while working together.

“He was the first. My first artist at Motown, my first writer, my first producer, the one who wrote the company song that kept our mission in focus,” Berry said of his dynamic with his longtime pal during a June 2017 interview with Billboard. “That’s why we called him the ‘Soul of Motown,’ and he’s still my best friend.”

As years have gone on, Smokey’s passion for making feel-good music has only gotten stronger. In April 2023, the musician, who has been married to wife Frances Gladney since 2002, released a new album called Gasms at the age of 83. He hinted at more new music to come in the future.

“If I’m out and about and an idea comes to me, a melody or some words or something, I call my voicemail. That’s a good idea,” Smokey said during an April 2023 interview with ABC. “Call your voicemail. Put them down. You don’t want to lose them.”