The Junior isn’t the first cocktail you’ll find on most drink menus…unless you like visiting bars that specialize in obscure concoctions. Heck, even if your bar offers the Junior, your bartender may have difficulty remembering what goes into this oft-neglected drink. Even though the Junior has satisfied countless patrons in the early 20th century, it simply doesn’t get a lot of press nowadays.

To remedy this situation, we’re going to share our CBD spin on the Junior cocktail. We bet you’ll be pleasantly surprised by how simple it is to put together this tasty classic cocktail.

CBD Junior Recipe

Although we don’t know who invented the Junior, it’s most likely this drink first emerged in the Big Apple. Indeed, cocktail historian David Wondrich found references to this cocktail as early as the 1930s. There are also a few sources that suggest this cocktail was used as a hangover cure. Indeed, a common alternative name for the “Junior” was “Quick Recovery.”

However, as we’ve mentioned in previous posts, alcohol-based drinks aren’t the best idea for hangover relief. Sure, the alcohol may relieve some symptoms, but most doctors don’t recommend it. Instead, you should drink plenty of pure water to help drive away dehydration.

FYI: Harvard researchers also say people who eat more foods with zinc and B vitamins have weaker hangover symptoms. Arguably, the best food source of B vitamins on earth is liver & onions—but we know most people can’t “stomach” that dish. A few alternative sources of these nutrients include salmon, pumpkin seeds, and dark leafy greens. With these foods in your belly, you could significantly reduce that throbbing morning migraine!

Ingredients

1 ½ oz rye whiskey

½ oz Benedictine

½ oz lime juice

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

1 Dash Angostura bitters

Directions

Pour rye whiskey, Benedictine, lime juice, and Angostura bitters into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled cocktail glass

Top with Tribe CBD oil

Even though the Junior calls for a high-proof rye whiskey, most people enjoy it as a nightcap. However, did you know CBD may have sedative properties on its own? Interestingly, the first reason many customers get interested in CBD is for insomnia relief.

Although there’s still a lot we don’t know about CBD’s sedative potential, recent research suggests it affects our circadian rhythm. Many placebo-controlled trials also suggest CBD has natural anti-anxiety properties. So, if you’re looking for a non-alcoholic way to end your day, CBD may be what the sleep doctor ordered!

