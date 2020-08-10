Simon Cowell’s Son Eric Wears Helmet While Going on Bike Ride With Mom Lauren Silverman in Malibu

Safety first. Simon Cowell‘s 6-year-old son, Eric Cowell, wore a helmet when he went bike riding with his mom, Lauren Silverman, and his step-brother, Adam, on Saturday, August 8, which is the same day Simon suffered a back injury and was taken to the hospital.

The former American Idol host broke his back when he fell off his “new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” a statement obtained by Us Weekly read. “He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

In the statement, the rep noted Simon would have to undergo surgery for his injury. Although his accident sounded scary, Simon was able to joke about it on Twitter. “Some good advice … If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” he said on Sunday, August 9.

The U.K. native has gone bicycle riding with his son many times before. In April, the duo wore face masks when they cruised around Los Angeles with Lauren, 43, and Adam, 14. Then, in October 2019, Simon and his kid enjoyed a beautiful California day when they hit the streets in L.A. with their bikes.

As a doting dad, the X Factor judge has been keeping himself very fit and he credits Eric for helping him stay that way. “Apart from ice cream, he actually likes water [and] eats all his raw vegetables,” Simon previously told Extra. “I’m on the Eric Cowell diet.”

Because of his new diet, the music producer lost 60 pounds in a year and he’s been trying his best to keep it up in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m doing a bit of cooking, I’m exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, sticking to the diet,” he told Extra again. “The only difficult thing is when Eric orders a pizza … That’s the number one thing I miss.”

