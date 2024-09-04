Simon Cowell’s Son Eric Is All Grown Up in New Photos at ‘America’s Got Talent’ Quarterfinals

You will not believe how grown up Simon Cowell’s son, Eric Cowell, looks in new photos! The youngster attended the America’s Got Talent Quarterfinals with his dad and his mom, Lauren Silverman, and he is totally a miniature version of the entertainment mogul.

Becoming a dad has been very rewarding for Simon, 64, who admitted, “Every decision I make now I am thinking about Eric. Is it the right decision for him?” during a June interview with Hello! Magazine.