roll/X17online

For a parent, there’s nothing like spending some quality time with your kid! On Friday, September 6, Simon Cowell and Eric, 5, took their bicycles for a little father-son bike ride in Malibu, California.

While carefully roaming the sun-kissed streets, Eric kept his head protected by wearing a helmet and he didn’t stray off to far from his dad. Simon, 59, made sure his son was in his sight at all times while staying safe and sound. Together, they both kept a steady pace and rode side by side each other until they were finished with their ride.

This summer, Simon and Eric have been doing a lot of activities together. On Saturday, August 31, the dad of one took his kid and longtime girlfriend, Lauren Silverman to the Malibu Chili Cook-Off Carnival.

On Sunday, July 14, the former American Idol judge and Lauren were spotted taking Eric on a toy store shopping spree also in Malibu. If anything, Simon has been teaching his son a lot of life lessons by being a good example for the little guy.

“I certainly don’t want him to become one of those kids you see on Instagram who have everything and are already jaded by it all,” the family guy told the Daily Mail about raising his kid. “I don’t want Eric to be that person.”

MEGA

Simon is so committed to not letting Eric be spoiled that he doesn’t plan on buying him a super fast car when he can drive. “Absolutely not, no way, there’s zero chance of that kind of nonsense,” he explained. “I’ll tell him, ‘You can enjoy it when you’ve earned it.’” With Simon as his dad, Eric is already on the right path to making the best life decisions.

“I do want him to have the type of childhood I had, and the same values,” Simon said.

We couldn’t adore this handsome pair more if we tried!