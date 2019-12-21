What’s one way to make your vacation in Barbados even more memorable? Hang out with a monkey of course, and that’s exactly what Simon Cowell did recently.

While out on his trip with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their son, Eric, the America’s Got Talent judge decided to spend some time with a monkey on the beach. Lauren’s other child, Adam — from a previous relationship — was also there.

The music mogul has been having quite the time with his little family on their vacation — but it should come as no surprise, as Simon is all about them, especially his little one. “He’s madly in love with his son,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “And he’ll openly tell his friends his intense feeling he has for Eric. He’s turned into a big softie with him.”

The former American Idol judge has also been open with how important the youngster is to him. “[Time flies] like you wouldn’t believe,” Simon recalled to Us Weekly. “I said to someone the other day, ‘It’s much easier than I thought.’ And then you can’t imagine ever not having him … It’s the most amazing feeling,” he added, revealing that his son doesn’t exactly know how truly famous his father is.

“He’s very funny. I was with him yesterday and he said, ‘Daddy, how come everybody smiles at you?’” the TV personality told the outlet. “And I went, ‘No, it’s you! They all know your name.’ I said, ‘From the minute you were born, for some reason, everybody knew your first name.’ He went, ‘Really?’ I said, ‘Yeah! They knew your name.’ So I said, ‘It’s you!’”

This is also not the first time that Simon has been seen with his family. Recently, the happy bunch were spotted playing darts, using a snow tube and simply enjoy their time in a Winter Wonderland together. It’s always great to see all the love they have for one another!

