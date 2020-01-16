Sheesh! Simon Cowell had his fit figure on full display as he hit the beach in Barbados on January 14. The former American Idol judge was all smiles as he bared his shirtless physique while walking two of his dogs along the beach.

Simon, 60, couldn’t help but flash his toned tummy while enjoying a sunset stroll on Tuesday evening. The beloved TV star didn’t leave much to the imagination as he wore nothing except a gray pair of baggy sweatpants and reflective aviator sunglasses. Lookin’ good!

Ever since the America’s Got Talent judge — who shares 5-year-old son Eric Cowell with longtime girlfriend Laura Silverman — debuted his thin figure while vacationing in Barbados this past December, Simon can’t help but show off his new look. Fans were completely blown away as he stepped out alongside Eric wearing gray bathing suit bottoms and sporting an incredibly-toned appearance.

In May 2019, Simon revealed he had already lost “about 20 pounds” and was feeling “much better” after being put on a doctor-ordered vegan diet. “I went to see this guy who’s very well known,” he explained to Extra at the time. “And he said to me after doing some blood work, ‘You can’t have red meat, dairy, sugar, bread or gluten.’ I’m thinking, ‘What about alcohol?’ He said, ‘Maybe not quite as much as you had before.’ And I did it and I stuck to it and it’s easy.”

Simon further elaborated about his journey to a healthier life while paying a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show this past September. “I went to see this doctor in London. We did some tests. And then a month later he said, ‘You have the worst diet I’ve ever met from any patient,'” he recalled. “So I went, ‘OK, out of the smoking, the drinking, and diet, what do I have to drop?’ And he said, ‘The diet.’ So I said, ‘I’m in!'”

Although Simon is looking and feeling better than ever, he’s most excited about being a good role model for his adorable son. “[Time flies] like you wouldn’t believe,” the doting dad gushed to Us Weekly while acknowledging just quickly his kid is growing up. “I said to someone the other day, ‘It’s much easier than I thought.’ And then you can’t imagine ever not having him … It’s the most amazing feeling.” Aww!

Scroll through the gallery below to see pics of Simon walking his dogs — shirtless!