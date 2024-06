Test Screenings Were a Disaster

While the film was a smashing success, the test screenings were anything but remarkable.

In the scene where Joe Pesci’s Tommy DeVito stabs Frank Vincent’s Billy Batts, the test viewers were not too impressed.

“We noticed the moment Joe took out the knife people started laughing, they were outraged,” director Martin Scorsese recalled to Entertainment Weekly. “When he stabbed Billy Batts in the trunk, after the first two [stabs], people started leaving. And then he did it a third time and more people left. And then I asked [editor Thelma Schoonmaker], ‘How many more we got left?’ And she says, ‘7.’ So OK. We didn’t need them leaving this soon, OK? We see the knife, we get it.”