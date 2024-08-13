Shirley MacLaine was spotted during a rare public appearance in Malibu, California, on Monday, August 12.

The Only Murders in the Building star grabbed lunch at Kristy’s while wearing a long-sleeve shirt and sweatpants. Shirley, 90, sported a white visor on her head and kept it low-key in a pair of large sunglasses in photos obtained by Page Six.

After enjoying her meal, the Academy Award winner was escorted back to her car by a friend. The outing comes just a few months before the release of her new book, The Wall of Life, which will feature 150 photos from the star’s personal archives. The release is slated for October.

“I have lived a wonderful life and I wanted to share it,” she told People in April of the project. “All of the photos brought back such wonderful memories.”

The walls of Shirley’s Malibu home are covered in photos, which inspired her to come out with a book to showcase some of her most unforgettable moments throughout her seven-decade long Hollywood career.

“About 45 years ago, I put 10 or so framed photographs of friends and family and people I’ve worked with all grouped together on a living room wall,” she explained. “Everyone who came over loved to look at this montage, and so The Wall of Life was born. I’m pleased to share a selection of these photos — and some of the stories behind them — in this book.”

At the time, she also told the outlet that she was working on a new movie called People Not Places. The film was being shot in Atlantic City.

“It’s a wonderful script and we are getting ready to start and will see what happens,” Shirley revealed.

MEGA

According to Deadline, the film depicts a widow, played by Shirley, who meets a homeless man, played by Stephen Dorff, as they navigate an unlikely friendship and make amends with people in their life. Director Brad Furman was thrilled to have to opportunity to work with Shirley on the indie drama, which also stars Mercedes Ruehl, Yul Vazquez, Laurence Mason, Obba Babatundé, Joey Bicicchi, Colleen Camp and Olivia Jude.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime, as I have been collaborating with both Shirley and Stephen in preparation on this film for years. I have had the privilege of working with incredible actors, and none have been more committed than these two, to their crafts and these roles,” he told the outlet, adding, “On the eve of Shirley’s 90th birthday this April, she said to me that three weeks is like a year for her at this age. This story had to be told, and it had to be told now. And she showed up with the stamina of someone half her age. She is at the top of her game.”

“This is a personal, intimate story, written by my mother,” he added. “It is an ode to mothers, and it is incredible to be able to take this journey with my family by my side.”