Shirley MacLaine has always been known as one of Hollywood’s most spiritual celebrities, and sources exclusively tell Closer that kooky rituals are still a huge part of her life at age 90.

“She makes jokes that people think she’s a real-life witch and gets a kick out of it. To her, it’s a compliment!” a source says of the Academy Award-winning actress, who celebrated her 90th birthday on April 24.

Throughout the years, the Bewitched star has been open about her feelings on spirituality and reincarnation.

In her 2011 book, I’m Over All That: and Other Confessions, she wrote, “Each of us has had multiple experiences in past lifetimes that equip our souls with memories and intuitions that can’t be explained any other way.”

Shirley’s said that she has had past lives as an androgynous being in the pre-Atlantis time period, as a harem girl in the home of a pasha in Turkey, as an entertainer in Isfahan and as a gypsy who lived in the hills of Spain.

“She’s been very open about having had a past life, and she certainly doesn’t fear death, as she’ll come back as someone else,” the insider tells Closer. “Death is just a transformation to Shirley.”

Shirley also puts her supernatural senses to use. “She does dabble in white magic, and she sees nothing wrong with spells, provided it’s done with good intentions and improves her life,” says the source.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

“She’ll also help others get rid of pesky problems,” the insider continues. “She can look into a person’s eyes and see all kinds of things. She’s known for her keen interest in mysticism and reincarnation. In fact, she may have started the New Age movement, and she’s just as committed to that lifestyle as ever at the ripe old age of 90.”

Earlier this month, the Only Murders in the Building star was spotted during a rare public appearance in Malibu, California.

On August 12, Shirley grabbed lunch at Kristy’s while wearing a long-sleeve shirt and sweatpants. She sported a white visor on her head and kept it low-key in a pair of large sunglasses.

The outing comes just a few months before the release of her new book, The Wall of Life, which will feature 150 photos from the star’s personal archives. It is expected to hit shelves on October 22, 2024.

“I have lived a wonderful life and I wanted to share it,” she told People in April of the project. “All of the photos brought back such wonderful memories.”

The walls of Shirley’s Malibu home are covered in photos, which inspired her to come out with a book to showcase some of her most unforgettable moments throughout her seven-decade long Hollywood career.

“About 45 years ago, I put 10 or so framed photographs of friends and family and people I’ve worked with all grouped together on a living room wall,” she explained. “Everyone who came over loved to look at this montage, and so The Wall of Life was born. I’m pleased to share a selection of these photos — and some of the stories behind them — in this book.”