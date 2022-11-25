The ‘She’s All That’ Cast Is Full of Bikini Bombshells! Swimsuit Photos of Rachael Leigh Cook, More

The teen comedy She’s All That was full of young stars on the rise like Rachael Leigh Cook, Anna Paquin and Gabrielle Union. The 1999 classic inspired so many fashion trends thanks to the film’s ensemble cast, all of whom have aged like fine wine. The bikini looks of the film’s leading ladies are still setting style trends today!

After starring as Laney Boggs in the movie opposite Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael joined the Hallmark family. She has appeared in multiple holiday love stories like Frozen in Love and Valentine in the Vineyard. While she has become quite a familiar face when it comes to the wintertime lineup on the network, the Minnesota native is all about soaking up the sun whenever she can during her time off. The Perception actress who shares her two kids, Charlotte and Theodore, with her ex-husband, Daniel Gillies, is big on traveling.

“We went to Prague and Vienna over Christmas and New Year’s, which was an incredible holiday. But the holiday that I yearned for the most again — it was the standout one of the decade — was absolutely staying at the Mulia in Bali,” she told Condé Nast Traveler in September 2020. “My goodness. I cannot tell you how dialed in this place is. They have thought of absolutely everything. I cannot wait to go back. I could not recommend it more highly.”

Like her former costar Rachael, Gabrielle also loves jet-setting all over the world with her husband, Dwyane Wade. After 16 years in the NBA, the former basketball player retired from the sport in 2019. Since then, he’s been enjoying his adventures in tropical vacation destinations with his wife and their blended family of four kids.



The summer of 2022 was full of gorgeous bikini moments for Gabrielle, who documented her travels through a series of photos and videos shared on Instagram. The Bring It On actress and her hubby visited Namibia, La Isla Bonita in Mallorca, Nassau Beach Club in Ibiza and Zanzibar off the coast of Africa throughout the warmer months.



During the trip around the world, Gabrielle wore beautiful swimsuits ranging from colorful bikinis with low necklines to one-piece bathing suits with sexy cutouts. While celebrating her 50th birthday in South Africa in October 2022, the 7th Heaven alum witnessed Dwyane get her initials tattooed on his wrist. Gabrielle’s tour around the globe was certainly one for the books!

