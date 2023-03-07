The Talk host Sheryl Underwood embarked on a weight loss journey in 2022. Her incredible transformation was inspired in part by her cohosts on the hit talk show. After shedding nearly 100 pounds, the entertainer shared her diet secrets and photos to show off her results.

“I’m watching my colleagues concentrate on their health and wellness, so I had to join in and work on myself,” Sheryl told Entertainment Tonight in September 2022. “I’m glad that everybody gets to see the transformation and there’s more to come.”

The comedian admitted that she considered getting gastric bypass surgery in the past before her doctor recommended trying Wegovy, an injectable appetite suppressant. In addition to that, she also changed her diet which helped contribute to her 95-pound weight loss.

“Definitely getting more sleep,” Sheryl told People in September 2022 about her new routine. “Drinking more water. I’m eating fruit and vegetables that I never thought: green, leafy. I’m getting into eating blueberries and eating strawberries, and also getting more fiber in my diet with fiber supplements.”

The TV host couldn’t be happier with her healthy lifestyle after dropping four dress sizes.

“I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal, normal, normal, work on this,” she reflected. “And then I’ll call my doctors: ‘What do I need to work on?'”

In October 2022, Sheryl celebrated her 59th birthday on The Talk with a heartfelt story about her transformation.

“This is my birthday body,” she said during the episode. “As you all know, I’ve lost 95 pounds and I’ve made significant life changes. I was not healthy, and I want to live a long, long time and I want to be sitting on this stage a long, long time. So, I worked hard with my doctors. I did what I needed to do, and I just wanted to be able to put on a very stylish, but clingy dress to symbolize all the work that I put in.”

Sheryl received tremendous support from the audience and her cohosts as she shared the emotional anecdote on stage. The Emmy winner shocked viewers with what came next.

“Now I’m about to do something that I have never done on this show since I’ve been on The Talk, and I haven’t done it in about 25 to 30 years. I’m about to cross my legs.” Sheryl said while rocking a purple dress. “This is how you all do it!”

Keep scrolling to see Sheryl’s weight loss photos.