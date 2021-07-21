Sharon Stone Has a Good Motherly Instinct! Get to Know the Star’s 3 Sons Roan, Laird and Quinn

For Sharon Stone, being a successful Hollywood star is practically second nature. Motherhood came just as naturally to the film legend, since she has a good instinct when it comes to parenting her three kids, Roan Bronstein, Laird Stone and Quinn Stone.

The Basic Instinct alum became a mom for the first time during her marriage with her second husband, Phil Bronstein. Sadly, the former couple — who wed in 1998 — experienced pregnancy loss when Sharon suffered two miscarriages. The Golden Globe winner and Phil didn’t let that get in the way of starting a family, though, as they sought adoption.

In 2000, Sharon and the American journalist got the word from their adoption attorney that they were becoming parents, and one week after their son’s birth that May, they welcomed Roan into their lives. Despite the overwhelming happiness over experiencing parenthood, Sharon and Phil called it quits in 2004.

The Sliver star never remarried following her divorce from the San Francisco newspaper executive, but she didn’t need a man in order to expand her family. Sharon become a single mom of three when she adopted her son Laird in 2005, followed by son Quinn in 2006.

Parenting her boys while juggling her busy work as an actress sometimes feels like a struggle for Sharon, but the Total Recall alum never takes motherhood for granted. Speaking with AARP magazine, the doting mama — who was previously married to her first spouse, Michael Greenburg, from 1984 to 1987 — said her family has pretty much become the most important thing in her life.

“I’m loving raising my kids,” she marveled to the publication in 2012. “I’ve made humanitarian causes and my children much more my priority than the Hollywood scene, being liked and getting movie parts.”

The Quick and the Dead actress is especially thankful for her sons considering “motherhood didn’t come easily,” she said in 2017 while being named Mother of the Year by the Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies. Fortunately, Sharon said, “it came lovingly to me by angels.”

“We’re a happy and lucky family,” the Oscar nominee continued. “That is the credo we stand for.”

