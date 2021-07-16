Sharon Stone and her eldest child, Roan Bronstein, are superstars on the red carpet! The Basic Instinct actress and her 21-year-old son caused a sweet scene while posing for photos together at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, July 16.

Sharon, 63, and her handsome young man boasted big smiles as they arrived at the 74th annual event to celebrate the amfAR Gala in Cannes, France. At one point on the red carpet, the doting mom of three and the up-and-coming actor pulled each other close for a loving embrace.

Of course, the Casino alum looked absolutely radiant as she stepped out in a dazzling purple gown that featured crystals up the tight bodice and feathers throughout the flowy skirt. Roan, on the other hand, was a total hunk in his navy tuxedo and white dress shirt.

It’s been a little while since Sharon and Roan were last spotted out together, but the celebrity kid is definitely comfortable in front of the camera as he’s joined his mom for a handful of A-list events in the past. One of their most recent mother-son outings was at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in November 2019.

Aside from making rare public appearances, Sharon loves showcasing her admiration for her beloved child — as well as her younger kids, 16-year-old Laird and 15-year-old Quinn — on social media. “And then we were four,” she penned alongside pics with her boys in May 2020.

More often than not, the Golden Globe-winning actress will post throwback photos of her growing brood. Sharon previously uploaded her sons’ school pics from back in the day via Instagram, hilariously captioning the post, “Mug shots of my crew.”

The Total Recall star shares an unbreakable bond with all three of her kiddos considering she raised Roan, Laird and Quinn as a single mom. Sharon welcomed Roan through adoption during her marriage with Phil Bronstein, which lasted from 1998 to 2004. Following their split, she expanded her family when she adopted Laird and Quinn.

Despite the normal challenges of parenting, Sharon takes so much pride in being a mom. “I’m loving raising my kids,” the Sliver alum gushed to AARP in 2012, noting her humanitarian causes and children take “much more priority” over her Hollywood career.

