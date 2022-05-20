Sharon Osbourne‘s eldest daughter, Aimee Osbourne, survived a recording studio fire in Hollywood that left one individual dead.

The British TV personality, 69, took to social media to share an emotional message about the tragedy. “Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer. They are the lucky two that made it out alive. It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire,” Sharon wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 19.

“We are sending our prayers to this person and their family. What happened today was beyond horrific. I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety. This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code. Producers, musicians, mixers and artists also lost all of their equipment,” Sharon continued. “Once again, our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 5:42 p.m., according to a news alert released by the LAFD. “It took 78 firefighters 51 minutes to extinguish flames inside of a portion of a two-story concrete industrial building,” the LAFD said in a follow-up alert. “Two patients reported respiratory symptoms related to smoke exposure. Both patients were evaluated on scene and declined transport to the hospital. Sadly, one person was found dead inside, as firefighters searched the structure.”

“Our firefighters took a beating,” Los Angeles fire captain Erik Scott told the Los Angeles Times. However, the LAFD confirmed that no firefighters were injured and that the cause of the fire was under investigation in their alert.

Although Aimee has yet to address the matter, as she’s suffering from smoke exposure, plenty of fans flocked to Sharon’s post to share their well wishes. “So sad. Very grateful Aimee made it out safely,” one user wrote. “So very sorry to read this. My thoughts are with everyone involved,” added another.

“Glad that Aimee and her producer are safe … but my heart is hurting for the person who lost their life and their family and loved ones,” Dancing With the Stars‘ Carrie Ann Inaba commented. How scary it must have been for all of them … prayers for all of you.”