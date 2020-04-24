Sounding Off! See All the Times Sharon Osbourne Commented on the Royal Family Drama

Since Sharon Osbourne isn’t one to hold back, it’s no surprise she’s been keeping a close eye on the royal family drama. The Talk cohost — who is a U.K. native herself — made a handful of comments on Queen Elizabeth‘s monarchy ever since Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle‘s announced their decision to step back in January.

At the time, the beloved beauty gave her opinion on the couple’s choice to step down from their senior roles and relocate to North America. During an episode of the CBS talk show, Sharon said while Harry and Meghan “should be able to do what they want” in terms of their livelihood, she understands why they’re getting backlash.

“His family are royal — for thousands of years — and to respect that family, you go to your family; you tell them how you feel; you say, let’s sort this out,” she continued. “Queen [Elizabeth] has said that within the next 18 months, she’s going to retire … which means that Harry’s dad, Prince Charles, will be king. So, you know what, you wait until the queen’s retired.”

Long before the Duke of Sussex and the former Suits actress announced their plans to give up their roles, Sharon offered her thoughts on Prince Andrew‘s choice to step back from his royal duties in November 2019. Sharon said by stepping down, the Duke of York “has broken every rule in the book.”

While the former music executive enjoys debating royal topics, she actually shares a good relationship with Elizabeth, Charles and other beloved family members. Sharon even previously dished about one playful moment she shared with Camilla Parker Bowles during a visit to Buckingham Palace with husband Ozzy Osbourne.

“She goes to Ozzy, ‘So you’re the one that takes all the drugs?’” Sharon recalled on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” in October 2019, noting she then reached out to cop a feel of the Duchess of Cornwall’s chest to jokingly play in return. “I gave her titties a good ol’ feel.”

“[I] love her! She’s naughty,” Sharon gushed during the show. “She’s got a great sense of humor. Oh, she’s funny.” LOL!

