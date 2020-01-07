Everything’s going to be OK! After Kelly Osbourne recently said dad Ozzy Osbourne had a “rough year” health-wise. The singer’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, couldn’t help but address his well-being on The Talk.

It all started when her cohost Carrie Ann Inaba asked the mom of three what 2020 has in store for the 71-year-old musician. “A lot of good things,” Sharon, 67, replied during the January 6 episode. “Wellness, to get back with his band, to get doing what he loves, which is touring and being out there with his fans and, yes, there’s new music.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“It’s great and he’s got all his friends playing on it and he’s doing a song with Elton [John] and it’s just so much good stuff,” she continued.

We’re glad to hear Ozzy is doing well. At the 2019 AMA’s, Kelly, 35, revealed the “Crazy Train” singer had to have extra time preparing his performance at the awards show next to Post Malone and Travis Scott because he got into a really bad accident.

“[The collaboration] took six months because dad had the accident and had to have surgery,” she explained. “He fractured the spine in his neck.”

After news spread Ozzy wasn’t feeling his best, Kelly took to Instagram to address all the “sickening” rumors she was hearing about her father’s health.

Shutterstock

“I had a wonderful start to 2020. I went out to lunch with my family. Then spent the rest of the day laughing and hanging out with my dad,” the British TV personality began. “I come home to read sickening articles about my dad supposedly being on his ‘death bed’ … sometimes the media makes me sick!!!”

“It’s no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health, but come the f—k on, this is utter bulls—t,” Kelly added.

However, it seems like Ozzy is still going stronger than ever. We can’t wait for him to release his new music and begin touring again!