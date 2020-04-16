So sweet! Sharon Osbourne showed off a sentimental present husband Ozzy Osbourne once gifted her. The former music executive unveiled the beloved item she received from the former Black Sabbath frontman during the Wednesday, April 15 episode of The Talk.

“I had to take this down from the top of my door. It’s an olive branch that Ozzy had made — that goes over the top of our front door,” Sharon, 67, gushed as she held the one-of-kind gold branch of leaves. “So, you come in and it’s right at the top.”

YouTube/TheTalk

As fellow cohosts Marie Osmond, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve and Sheryl Underwood could be heard “ooh-ing” and “ahh-ing” in the background of their video talk show, Sharon revealed the gift’s most heartwarming detail. Since the coronavirus pandemic became widespread in the U.S., The Talk stars are hosting the show via video chat.

“You can’t see it, but on each leaf at the back, he had engraved certain things for me, about our home and what we mean to each other,” Sharon sweetly explained. “And I just love it. Wherever I go, whatever home, I will always have it. I love it.”

We aren’t surprised by how much Ozzy’s special gift means to his longtime wife considering the Hollywood pair has been together since 1982. Despite a few bumps in the road throughout their decades-long love story, the X Factor judge and the “Crazy Train” crooner, 71, couldn’t imagine life without each other.

In May 2016, Sharon and Ozzy — who share kids Aimee Osbourne, 36, Kelly Osbourne, 35, and Jack Osbourne, 34 — previously announced they were separating following 33 years of marriage after reports emerged that the Grammy winner was having an affair. However, the lovebirds confirmed they were mending their relationship just a few months later after initially mentioning a divorce.

Shutterstock

“Yes, [we are back together]. It’s been very hard … He’s very embarrassed and ashamed about his conduct,” Sharon revealed during an episode of The Talk in July 2016, noting she chose to “forgive” him but “it’s going to take a long time to trust.”

“But you know, we’ve been together for 36 years, 34 of marriage, and it’s more than half of my life and I just can’t think of my life without him,” Sharon explained. “Even though he is a dog! A dirty dog! So there you go … He’s going to pay for it though, big time.”

Ozzy echoed his wife’s sentiments as he blamed himself for the temporary fallout in their marriage. “It’s a rock and roll thing — you rock and you roll. You take the good with the bad,” the iconic singer shared with Rolling Stone in September 2017. “When I was a crazy f–ker, I’m lucky she didn’t walk out. Now I’m coming on five years clean and sober, and I’ve realized what a f–king idiot I was.”

We’re so happy Sharon and Ozzy are better than ever!