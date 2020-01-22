British TV personality Sharon Osbourne feels like a huge weight has been lifted off her shoulders after husband Ozzy Osbourne revealed he’s been diagnosed with a “mild” form of Parkinson’s disease. She opened up about how it feels to return to work at The Talk during the Tuesday, January 21, episode.

“I’m good. I feel very good. I feel very strong. People have been amazing with the outpouring of love for my husband and I thank you,” the 67-year-old gushed to the studio audience. “Friends who we haven’t spoken to in years have come out and supported Ozzy and it makes me feel good so thank you, everyone. Thank you.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sharon then explained she sees her fans and her followers as more than just her fans — and their reaction to Ozzy’s heartbreaking news and been better than she expected.

“So I have a second family. I don’t only have one. I have two and just to have all this outpouring of positive reaction from everyone that watches the show and our friends, it’s heartwarming,” she gushed. “And I know that Ozzy will just be over the moon.”

During a sit-down interview with Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts, Ozzy revealed he’s been battling Parkinson’s disease for quite some time now. “I’m no good with secrets,” he said. “I cannot walk around with it anymore ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?”

Shutterstock

However, he hopes his fans will remain loyal to him through this tough time in his life because the only thing he wants is to perform for them again. “They’re my air, you know,” the “Crazy Train” singer said. “I feel better. I’ve owned up to the fact that I have — a case of Parkinson’s. And I just hope they hang on and they’re there for me because I need them.”

“Coming from a working-class background, I hate to let people down. I hate to not do my job,” he added. “And so when I see my wife goin’ to work, my kids goin’ to work, everybody’s doing — tryin’ to be helpful to me, that gets me down because I can’t contribute to my family, you know.”

We can’t wait for you to return to the stage, Ozzy. You’re a living legend!