Speaking her mind! Sharon Osbourne is “a bit confused” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s letter to the British tabloids about cutting off all ties with them. “Firstly, I think the timing is really, you know, terrible to do something like this,” the TV personality, 67, said during the Wednesday, April 22, episode of The Talk.

“The thing is, cut yourself off, you can cut yourself off without sending a letter. You refuse all interviews. It’s an easy thing to do, but you can never stop the paparazzi from selling pictures to the papers,” Sharon told her cohosts, Marie Osmond, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba.

P&P/Rachpoot/MEGA

“That’s the way the world works these days regarding the press,” she continued. “So, they can’t do that, but just when they were really nice, low-key doing their thing, doing their charitable work and then they go and send a letter like the one they sent. I’m like, I just don’t get why they needed to be so public about it.

Since Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are focusing on their new lives in Los Angeles, Sharon thought their best course of action would be to contact their staff and let them know they “won’t have anything to do” with the British tabloids anymore. “It’s simple,” she explained.

However, the TV producer also noted that she sympathizes with the couple. “I get their frustration,” Sharon added. “I get the way they’re heartbroken by the way they’ve been treated in the press. They way they feel they have, but it would have been better to say nothing and carry on.”

Sheryl, 56, agreed with her cohost. While jumping into the conversation she told her colleagues that Meghan and Harry should be more focused on their charity work than writing a letter to the media.

“Let’s talk about that that you’re doing. I don’t know. I thought it was kind of unusual for them to even address them that way,” Sheryl said. “I agree with you ladies. I thought it was unusual, but great community service work that they’re doing now.”