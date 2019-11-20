Super pumped! Sharon Osbourne is ready to see her husband Ozzy Osbourne perform at the American Music Awards, as she recently gushed about it on The Talk.

“I mean it’s great news, it’s fun, but it’s just a TV show. He’s doing the American Music Awards,” the 67-year-old casually said on the daytime talk show, as the audience erupted in glee. “You know that you are rock ‘n roll royalty and also, you’ve been in it too long to be like, ‘it’s no biggie.’ That’s huge!” cohost Eve chimed in. However, Sharon spilled a little bit more details.

“He’s doing it with two unbelievable artists [Post Malone] and Travis Scott.” The trio will be singing their hit song “Take What You Want,” and will be the first time that the Prince of Darkness, 70, has hit the stage since suffering various health setbacks, including a hand infection.

“To see him, to perform it live with them, this is amazing Sharon,” Sheryl Underwood responded, with Eve adding, “This new generation respects the music and respects Ozzy, that’s why I love it. I think it’s huge.” This won’t be the only time in the near future that we will get to see the Black Sabbath frontman perform — he will also be heading out on tour with Marilyn Manson from May 27 through July 31 of 2020.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

This is of course great news, since earlier in 2019 the rocker had to take a step back from his busy tour in order to focus on his well-being. “Ozzy has been forced to postpone the entire UK and European leg of his No More Tours 2 tour on doctors’ orders,” his publicist said in a statement during all of the chaos. “This follows yesterday’s (January 28) announcement that Osbourne was postponing the first four dates of the tour because of the flu.”

“After seeing his physician again, Osbourne has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions,” the statement continued. While that was extremely unfortunate, we are glad that Ozzy took the time to get himself healthy.

Now we can’t wait to see Ozzy perform when the The AMA’s air on Sunday, November 24th at 8pm ET.