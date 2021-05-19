Sharon Osbourne and Daughter Aimee Step Out for Rare Outing in West Hollywood — See Photos!

Sharon Osbourne had a wonderful day with her eldest daughter, Aimee Osbourne, on Tuesday, May 18. The Talk alum and the rarely seen musician made an unusual appearance during a shopping outing in West Hollywood.

The 68-year-old TV star and Aimee, 37, were spotted out in public together for the first time in over a year. Sharon and the “House of Lies” songstress were photographed strolling around town and buying clothes before getting picked up in a black SUV. The last time the former music executive was seen with her brunette beauty was in January 2020 when they stepped out in Los Angeles.

Sharon is the mom of her first child with her longtime husband, Ozzy Osbourne. The America’s Got Talent star and the Black Sabbath alum wed in 1982 and also share their younger kids, Kelly Osbourne, 36, and Jack Osbourne, 35.

The mother-daughter duo’s rare outing comes two weeks after Kelly opened up about her estranged relationship with her older sister. While the former Fashion Police star had nothing bad to say about the singer, Kelly revealed she “[doesn’t] talk” to Aimee. “We’re just really different. She doesn’t understand me and I don’t understand her,” she explained on Dax Shephard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast in early May.

It’s not often for Aimee to make a public appearance because she prefers to live her life out of the spotlight. Ever since she was younger, the Wuthering Heights alum has strayed from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. She even chose to not star on her parents’ popular reality show The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005.

“I know that my eldest girl, Aimee, left home at 16 and she couldn’t live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane. She didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea, it was appalling to her,” Sharon once recalled during an episode of The Talk. “And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did.”

Aimee has defended her decision to reframe from the public eye a number of times in the past, and during an interview with radio station Q104.3 New York in August 2020, she explained why she “[wouldn’t] have been able to realistically [consider]” joining the cast of The Osbournes.

“For me personally, for who I am, as far as morally … it didn’t really line up with what I saw my future as,” she explained. “Also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager.”

