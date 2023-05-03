Mother-daughter bonding time! Sharon Osbourne made a rare public appearance with her eldest daughter, Aimee Osbourne, in London, on Wednesday, May 3.

During the outing, Sharon, 70, wore a gray blazer on top of a black outfit. She accessorized her look with a pair of black sunglasses and black pumps and rocked her signature red hair. Aimee, 39, wore a striped blazer and jeans and sported a black baseball cap to shield her eyes from the sun.

It’s not often that the former America’s Got Talent judge is seen in public with her firstborn, whom she shares with her husband, Ozzy Osbourne. Sharon previously stepped out for a shopping trip with Aimee in West Hollywood in May 2021.

The “House of Lies” singer lives a rather private life, choosing not to appear on any of her family’s reality shows over the years. Instead, she has been focused on pursuing a music career under the alias ARO.

Sharon opened up about Aimee’s decision to move out of the house as a teenager while her parents and two younger siblings, Kelly and Jack, filmed The Osbournes.



“I know that my eldest girl, Aimee, left home at 16 and she couldn’t live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane,” the mom of three said during a June 2018 episode of The Talk. “She felt too that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea — it was appalling to her.”



Sharon continued, “And so, she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did,” adding, “She was happy, but it broke my heart when she moved.”

Years later, Aimee explained why she avoided the spotlight in her teen years and what it was like growing up with famous parents.



“For me, I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and … I always really valued my privacy within that family,” the musician said in a rare interview on the Q1043 radio station in August 2020. “And for me personally, and for who I am, you know, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn’t really line up with what I saw my future as.”

