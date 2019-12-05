How cute! Sharon Osbourne was spotted walking the red carpet at the Los Angeles film premiere of A Million Little Pieces. The iconic TV star was joined by her daughter Kelly Osbourne, as the two turned their red carpet outing into a super sweet mother-daughter date night.

Sharon, 67, and Kelly, 35, were absolutely glowing as they arrived at The London West Hollywood Hotel at Beverly Hills on Wednesday, December 4. The Talk host — who shares Kelly, as well as daughter Aimee Osbourne, 36, and son Jack Osbourne, 34, with longtime husband Ozzy Osbourne — looked happier than ever as she smiled and posed alongside her mini-me.

The famous duo’s outing comes months after Sharon revealed she underwent surgery for a facelift. The former music executive — who couldn’t wait to show off her “new face” after getting the procedure this past August — opened up about the surgery as she returned to The Talk in September.

“It was five weeks today that I had my operation,” Sharon shared with the audience after debuting her facelift on the September 9 episode. “I had my neck done, my jowls … He kind of pulled it from the top of my head and put an elastic band in it. But everything was just lifted up. So it looks more refreshed.”

Luckily for Sharon, Kelly made sure to be by her mom’s side in the weeks following her highly anticipated procedure. While stopping by for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the U.K. native discussed going under the knife and revealed how Kelly made her recovery that much easier.

“Kelly was with me for most of the time and when I woke up, she told me that I was going, ‘Help me, help me!’ And she’s like, ‘What can I do for you?’” Sharon recalled to the late night host in mid-September. “I’m like, ‘Just help me’ … I don’t know what I wanted help for!”

Sharon even dished how lucky she feels to have had a successful surgery. “You know what it is? It’s just that it’s so popular now for men and women to get facelifts that there’s very few, really good surgeons and there’s so many people wanting to have it done that, odds are, you’re gonna get a dud,” she continued.

We think Sharon looks better than ever!

Scroll through the gallery below to see pics of Kelly and Sharon on the film premiere red carpet!