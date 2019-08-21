Say it ain’t so! Dancing With the Stars pro and all-around fan-favorite Sharna Burgess took to Instagram to reveal that she won’t be returning to season 28 of the series. “I am unbelievably sad to not be back!!! However, what I can wholeheartedly tell you is that it’s all good, ALL love and in this moment, I can’t help but be grateful for the time and the journey that I’ve had, the people I’ve met, the incredible talent I’ve shared the stage with and the memories I’ve made,” the Australian beauty, 34, began on Wednesday, August 21.

“To say the least … it’s been epic and to have finally won still feels as exciting and special as it did the moment [Tom Bergeron] said our names, “ she continued, referring to her big season 27 win celebrity partner Bobby Bones. “After nearly nine years, I feel like I grew up on the show. I am going to truly miss creating, storytelling and performing for you all. I’ll miss giving the transformative power of dance to the person in front of me, and I’ll miss seeing my DWTS family every day and watching them work their craft in ways that inspire me,” Sharna expressed.

The reality TV personality went on to explain that while she’s no doubt emotional, she’s looking forward to what her future holds! “Though nothing could ever replace my love for the show, there are things coming into my world that I’m excited to dive into now that I have time. Everything happens for a reason. You know me … I’ll share when I can. I have endless love and gratitude for all of you and for everyone at the show. For my fellow pros, you light up the stage time and time again, you are what makes the show magical and I can’t wait to watch you shine. And to all 12 of my partners, thank you, thank you and I adore you. I’ll be watching and cheering this coming season for all of my fam out on that dance floor!!! Good luck everyone, may this be the best season yet! Let’s go, season 28!!!”

Of course, fans of the show are beyond heartbroken that she won’t be returning. “Is it possible for me to dislike a post on Instagram?” one person commented. However, it’s clear that Sharna still has the utmost respect for DWTS! You’ll be missed, girl.

Be sure to catch the season 28 premiere of Dancing With the Stars on ABC on Monday, September 16, at 9 p.m. ET.