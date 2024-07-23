Shannen Doherty, who lost her yearslong battle with breast cancer on July 13 at age 53, is being remembered by friends and former costars as a woman of incredible bravery and strength. “[She] was a fierce fighter until the end,” shared Holly Marie Combs, who starred with Shannen in TV’s Charmed. And what a fight it was.

In early 2020, just three years after her first bout with cancer had gone into remission, Shannen revealed the disease had spread to her bones and brain. Still, she continued to work — launching the podcast “Let’s Be Clear” from her home in 2023 and taking on a variety of small roles. “I never want to operate like I’m dying,” she said. “Because I’m going to keep fighting to stay alive.” Her positive spirit touched many. “She was a force of nature,” said her Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Jason Priestley. “I will miss her.”