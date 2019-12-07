The time is finally here. Shania Twain finally launched her Las Vegas Residency — and let’s just say that she looked incredibly happy to be doing so.

The iconic singer, 54, hit the red carpet after wrapping up her first every show in her “Let’s Go!” residency on Friday, December 6, at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The Grammy winner begun a 23-date residency at the Zappos Theater — and the tour’s debut featured a bit of help from fellow singers AJ McLean and Bastian Baker. Prior to her first show, Shania’s dancer decided to show her some appreciation.

“After rehearsals last night my amazing dancers surprised me with a gift,” Shania wrote via Instagram. “I can’t wait for you all to meet them tonight!!”

“So wish I could be there for opening night but I hope it’s the best night ever,” one person said in the comments section. “Um … impressed very much,” another added, referencing Shania’s hit song, “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

Even though the hitmaker has been doing this for quite some time, she once revealed that she mentally prepares for a whole day before a show because of her fear of being in front of a crowd. “I suffer a lot from stage fright. And the only way to manage it is to be able to be prepared,” Shania once confessed during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“Everything I eat, everything I drink, I’m very methodical about the course of the day and then I’m OK,” she explained. “It’s like preparing for an exam. Every show is like an exam. I gotta get out there and do my best.” However, once she hits the stage to perform, all the anxiety goes away.

KCR/Shutterstock

“I can hear the people, I can hear the fans from backstage and to be honest the anxiety starts morphing into excitement and adrenaline,” she shared. “Once I’m out there I’m really fine.”

Scroll on down below to see more photos of Shania from opening night!