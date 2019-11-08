True friends are one of a kind, and that’s exactly what Serena Williams considers her bestie Duchess Meghan (née Markle). The 38-year-old tennis pro gushed about how selfless the royal is and, naturally, we can’t help but think they are such friendship goals.

“I really think she’s the strongest — literally — the strongest person I know and the nicest and sweetest,” Serena told Access Hollywood an interview published on November 7. “She flew all the way with a newborn to see me play in New York and flew all the way back that night, and I probably couldn’t have done that. That kind of just goes to show what an amazing person she is.”

Shutterstock

Anyone who keeps up with the royal family knows they’re always busy — especially Meghan, also 38, who welcomed baby Archie with Prince Harry in May. However, even though her time is limited, she makes sure her friends can always reach her when needed. “I call her or text her crying, upset. She’s always there. It doesn’t matter what she’s going through. She just sets time away and she’s so amazing.” Aww!

Serena also gushed about the women in her life and the big influence they have on her. “So many of my female friends inspire me through hard work and their dedication, and whenever I need advice, through their strength … I pull off from that,” she continued. “It’s really cool to have a circle of friends who are doing amazing things and having the exact same similar pressures as you face in particular being in the public eye. For me, it’s really important just to kind of almost bounce different ideas and different strategies off of how they’re handling it.”

Shutterstock

Though she and Meghan both face a ton of pressure being in the spotlight, Serena doesn’t believe she relates to the former actress on the same “level.” The Suits alum recently admitted dealing with the negativity is “hard,” but she’s doing everything to stay positive for her baby. “I have to admit, the pressure of being a royal and the bad press they’ve endured has put some strain on their marriage, but they’re trying to stay strong,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. Besides, we’re sure having friends like Serena also helps Meg!

We love the power of female friendships.