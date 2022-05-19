Tennis pro Serena Williams began her record-shattering career in the mid-’90s before branching out into the fashion, beauty and entertainment space. The 23-time Grand Slam winner has been very vocal about body positivity and sharing her wellness routine with fans over the years. When she’s not dominating the competition out on the court, she flaunts her figure in fabulous bikinis on beaches all over the world.

Serena’s career has seen no shortage of success and incredible accomplishments along with her talented older sister, Venus Williams. In an October 2020 interview with Vogue, the Florida native shared that it was challenging to grow up surrounded by negativity in the media.

“When I was growing up, what was celebrated was different,” she said. “Venus looked more like what is really acceptable: she has incredibly long legs, she’s really, really thin. I didn’t see people on TV that looked like me, who were thick. There wasn’t positive body image. It was a different age.”

Now, as one of the most famous athletes in the world, Serena is happy to be an inspiration for other female athletes and gets major inspiration from her adorable daughter, Olympia. Serena became a mom in 2017 when she and Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian welcomed their little bundle of joy. The pair were married two months after Olympia’s arrival.

“How amazing that my body has been able to give me the career that I’ve had, and I’m really thankful for it. I only wish I had been thankful sooner,” she said. “It just all comes full circle when I look at my daughter.”

As a jet-setting athlete, mom, wife and businesswoman, Serena has learned to prioritize her self-care routine and loves having time to unwind with some of her favorite beauty products.

“When you make time for yourself, you feel like the best version of you and that extends into other facets of life,” the On the Line author told Elle in August 2018. “My self-care routine varies — whether I’m trying a new product or staying loyal to my feel-good classics like coconut oil, I always carve out moments to tend to myself and nurture my body.”

