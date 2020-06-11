Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia, 2, Are ‘Keeping Busy’ By Dressing Up as Disney Princesses

Serena Williams proved there’s no shortage of fun in her household as she shared a video playing dress-up with her daughter, Olympia. The iconic tennis star and her little girl gave fans a glimpse inside their mother-daughter adventures while channeling their inner Disney princesses.

“Keeping busy,” the 38-year-old captioned an adorable clip with her 2-year-old daughter as they both dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast on Thursday, June 11. Serena and her mini-me waltzed around their lavish living room to one of the film’s hit songs.

The beloved athlete – who shares Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian — looked happier than ever while spending some time at home with her only child. Just days earlier, Serena’s spouse announced his decision to resign “as a member of the Reddit board” amid Black Lives Matter protests following George Floyd’s death.

While chatting with his wife after announcing his resignation on June 5, the 37-year-old internet entrepreneur revealed Olympia inspired him to walk away from the company so his seat on the board could be given to a “black candidate.”

“I wanted to put as much weight behind the gesture as I could because I felt I owed it to you and I owed it to her,” Alexis shared during a candid discussion on the tennis star’s Instagram titled “Serena Saturday” on June 6. “I thought about what I could do beyond a social media post … beyond a donation.”

The Reddit cofounder — who also announced he’s donating future gains from his company stock to fight racism — noted he wanted to “do something meaningful” with his power and influence. “I thought about what those dollars could do for a community that has clearly suffered for far too long,” he explained to Serena. “To make a better world for Olympia.”

Instagram/SerenaWilliams

Alexis pointed out how it breaks his heart to watch his daughter grow up in a world filled with racial injustice. “[Olypmia] is such a pure … just blank canvas,” he gushed. “She only knows love. There is not an ounce of hate in her body.”

Ever since Serena and Alexis welcomed their child in September 2017, just months before tying the knot in November, they can’t help but be the most doting parents to little Olympia. However, the On the Line author once revealed juggling her career with motherhood has been more difficult than she ever imagined.

“You know, it’s hard. Sometimes my heart literally aches when I’m not around [Olympia],” the proud mom told Forbes in August 2019. “But, you know, it’s good for me, I guess, to keep working and just to all moms out there that it’s not easy. It’s really kind of painful sometimes. Sometimes you just have to do what you have to do.”

Serena couldn’t be a better mama!

For more information, visit Blacklivesmatter.com.