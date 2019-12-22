It has been 10 years since Brittany Murphy passed away, but the tributes continue to pour in — and Selma Blair took some time recently to share some heartfelt words about her late friend.

“Ten years ago yesterday, this girl left this earth,” the 47-year-old wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 21, alongside a throwback photo of the two. “She had an infectious laugh. A specific posture when she lit up for the cameras, and such a sweetness most often. I used to mimic her affectionately among mutual friends … but I don’t do that anymore as she is gone and nobody wants to laugh along with the memory of someone so full of everything and nothing now.”

“We miss you #brittanymurphy,” the actress added. “I hope you have someone hugging your soul now. You gave great hugs. Be in peace little one.” Fans were all about the beautiful post, as they took to the comments section to respond.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstoc

“10 years, in a blink of an eye. I hope she’s resting peacefully,” one person said. “This is so heartbreaking, but you have the ability to share her light with the world in a way that is so special. The way you describe her makes me feel like I knew her too, and that is a gift. Thanks for this,” another added. Even fellow actress Kim Basinger chimed in, referencing a movie the pair were in together.

“Good Girl … ‘8 Mile’… So sweet,” she said.

Eli Reed/Imagine/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Brittany died of pneumonia on December 20, 2009, at the age of 32. She is best known for her roles on Clueless, Don’t Say a Word and her voiceover work on King of the Hill. Breckin Meyer, a costar of the late actress, also recalled how special Brittany was.

“10 years ago this magical, fantabulous angel left us WAY too early,” the 45-year-old wrote via Twitter. “So crazy talented and the sweetest lil fairy ya ever could meet.”

“Full Disclosure: Travis kisses Tai on the head because Brit was always like a lil sister to me. Missing Brit lots today,” he added, touching on their characters in Clueless.

We will always remember Brittany and all the joy she brought everyone she crossed paths with.