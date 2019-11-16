What a journey. Selma Blair has made it very clear that she is all about her son Arthur, and she recently shared a side-by-side photo of her little one a year apart.

“One year ago today. And today,” the 47-year-old wrote via Instagram on Friday, November 15. “#Growing up,” she added alongside the side-by-side pic that show the actress with different lengths of hair standing next to her only child, 8. Take a look at the snap below!

Fans were all about the sweet post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “You two!!! The cutest and again killing me with those eyes!” one person said. “He’s getting so big … mixed emotions, right? You want to see him grow, but you still want him to be your baby boy. He’s just beautiful. Fills my heart with joy to see you two together,” another added.

The actress has been quite open about how strong Arthur has been, especially since she revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in October 2018. “He’s had to endure a lot; he’s seen a lot,”Selma once told People in an interview. This includes watching his mom rush to the bathroom when she’s sick. However, “He says, ‘Mommy’s not sick. Mommy’s brave,'” she said.

Instagram

Selma also sees just how brave her boy has been through it all. “Now I watch as Arthur does a full flip in the pool and widen my bleak eyes in shock. When did he get so brave,” she asked via Instagram on August 28. “It was imperceptible. I missed the shift and then he just went and did it even as I was starting to say ‘that may not be safe’. So I cheered his victory. His full on confidence. And it was from a great height.”

“I still can’t grasp my good fortune,” Selma added. “I love you Arthur.” So incredible!

Selma may be going through a rough time now, but it is very clear that she will continue to fight as long as she has her son by her side.