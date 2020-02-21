Too cute! Selma Blair couldn’t wipe the smile off her face as she met up with boyfriend David Lyons for coffee in Los Angeles. The beloved Cruel Intentions actress was glowing as she stepped out for an afternoon stroll on Thursday, February 20.

Selma, 47, and David, 43, walked side by side as they sipped on their hot drinks during their outing in the Studio City neighborhood of L.A.

For the outing, the Sweetest Thing actress looked stunning in a salmon-colored minidress that featured a white collar, black necktie and buttons. The Hollywood star — who has been candid about her battle with multiple sclerosis — kept steady on her feet as she held onto a silver cane and appeared to be in happy spirits. The film producer looked handsome as he walked alongside his girlfriend wearing a light gray sweater, light-washed jeans and white sneakers.

Ever since the Hellboy actress first shared the news of her heartbreaking health battle, David has been by her side. Although the longtime lovebirds keep much of their relationship out of the public eye, they were spotted shopping for the holidays together in December 2019.

Earlier in September, Selma — who is the proud mom of 8-year-old son Arthur with ex-boyfriend Jason Bleick — and David hit the streets for a cute smoothie date. At the time, the doting mom couldn’t stop smiling as she unveiled her freshly shaved head while drinking their delicious green smoothies.

Although Selma has kept a brave face for son Arthur amid her battle with MS, she previously opened up about how hard it truly was to tell her little man about her diagnosis.

“After the MRI, I said, ‘I have something called multiple sclerosis,’ and he almost cried and said, ‘Will it kill you?’” she recalled on Good Morning America during her first television interview in February 2019. “And I said, ‘No. I mean, we never know what kills us, Arthur. But this is not the doctor telling me I’m dying,'” she continued. “And he was like, ‘Oh, OK!’”

You got this, Selma!

