Selma Blair and Boyfriend David Lyons Put on Super Sweet Display While Holiday Shopping in L.A.

Cuties! Selma Blair seemed happier than ever as she and longtime boyfriend David Lyons were spotted shopping for the holidays in Los Angeles. The beloved Hollywood actress was all smiles with her film producer beau as they put on a super sweet display while out and about on Tuesday, December 3.

Despite currently battling multiple sclerosis, Selma, 47, appeared to be in great spirits as she and David, 51, enjoyed a fun-filled date in the Studio City neighborhood of L.A. The Cruel Intentions star seemed to have no struggles walking without her cane or assisted mobility bike. You go, girl!

The Hellboy actress was radiating as she and David strolled down the Studio City sidewalks. Selma donned a white sweater dress, black stockings and black boots, while David sported denim jeans, a white top and a black vest.

Even though Selma has been living with MS ever since her diagnosis in late 2018, it seems nothing has stopped her from getting out and exercising. In early September, she and David were spotted grabbing smoothies. She was also photographed out and about with her son, Arthur, a month earlier in August. So fun!

Since she first shared news of her MS diagnosis last October, Selma has inspired fans by her optimism and positivity. However, at the time, the After actress — who shares 8-year-old Arthur with ex-boyfriend Jason Bleick — admitted how scary it was to tell her little man about the formidable disease.

“After the MRI, I said, ‘I have something called multiple sclerosis,’ and he almost cried and said, ‘Will it kill you?’” Selma recalled on Good Morning America during her first television interview in February, just months after she announced the heartbreaking news.

“And I said, ‘No. I mean, we never know what kills us, Arthur. But this is not the doctor telling me I’m dying,’” she said of their conversation. “And he was like, ‘Oh, OK!’” Despite taking the news well, Selma told the hosts that her son sensed things already started changing — which is why she had no problem “at all” being honest about her condition.

If one thing’s for sure, Selma’s battle with MS has only made her — and even Arthur — that much stronger. “He’s had to endure a lot; he’s seen a lot,” she told People of Arthur. Even through all the obstacles, “He says, ‘Mommy’s not sick. Mommy’s brave.’”

We hope Selma continues to crush her battle against MS!

