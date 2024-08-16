Leos Should Prepare for New Opportunities! See Your Horoscope Forecast From August 18 to August 24
Here’s a look at your horoscope forecast for the week of August 18 to August 24.
Leo
July 23 – August 22
Pursue new opportunities at work with ambition and confidence, Leo. Showcase your leadership skills and determination.
Virgo
August 23 – September 22
Maintain financial independence by keeping separate accounts and control your own cash. With major decisions, evaluate your choices.
Libra
September 23 – October 22
Your opinion is valued, Libra, so if you have something to say, speak up! Pay attention to your intuition and trust your instincts.
Scorpio
October 23 – November 21
Discussions about your career look positive. But be careful not to be in too much of a hurry; you want to ensure you get a fair deal.
Sagittarius
November 22 – December 21
Money decisions can be a big factor in what you do next in life; a new start at work can provide the answers you’re looking for.
Capricorn
December 22 – January 19
Life is hectic and happening fast; you are currently in a rebuilding phase. Take control of your day-planner and avoid overbooking!
Aquarius
January 20 – February 18
Be cautious with your finances; unless you have a red-hot tip, refrain from unnecessary spending. Plan your next moves wisely.
Pisces
February 19 – March 20
Positive career news is on the way. And when dealing with money matters, combine logic and intuition for your answers. Love is in the stars!
Aries
March 21 – April 19
Avoid coming off as overbearing in love relationships. Being considerate can attract the attention you desire. Diplomacy is key.
Taurus
April 20 – May 20
Stay focused on your goals at work and with finances. Embrace your dreams and avoid distractions that can slow your progress.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Initiate a heart-to-heart talk with a loved one for deeper understanding and connection.
Cancer
June 22 – July 22
Seek a compassionate and understanding partner who values you for who you are.