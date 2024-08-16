Here’s a look at your horoscope forecast for the week of August 18 to August 24.

Leo
July 23 – August 22
Pursue new opportunities at work with ambition and confidence, Leo. Showcase your leadership skills and determination.

Virgo
August 23 – September 22
Maintain financial independence by keeping separate accounts and control your own cash. With major decisions, evaluate your choices.

Libra
September 23 – October 22
Your opinion is valued, Libra, so if you have something to say, speak up! Pay attention to your intuition and trust your instincts.

Actions Speak Louder Than Words! Your Horoscope for August 11 to 17
 Actions Speak Louder Than Words! Your Horoscope for August 11 to 17

Scorpio
October 23 – November 21
Discussions about your career look positive. But be careful not to be in too much of a hurry; you want to ensure you get a fair deal.

Sagittarius
November 22 – December 21
Money decisions can be a big factor in what you do next in life; a new start at work can provide the answers you’re looking for.

Capricorn
December 22 – January 19
Life is hectic and happening fast; you are currently in a rebuilding phase. Take control of your day-planner and avoid overbooking!

Aquarius
January 20 – February 18
Be cautious with your finances; unless you have a red-hot tip, refrain from unnecessary spending. Plan your next moves wisely.

Pisces
February 19 – March 20
Positive career news is on the way. And when dealing with money matters, combine logic and intuition for your answers. Love is in the stars!

Aries
March 21 – April 19
Avoid coming off as overbearing in love relationships. Being considerate can attract the attention you desire. Diplomacy is key.

Taurus
April 20 – May 20
Stay focused on your goals at work and with finances. Embrace your dreams and avoid distractions that can slow your progress.

Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Initiate a heart-to-heart talk with a loved one for deeper understanding and connection.

Cancer
June 22 – July 22
Seek a compassionate and understanding partner who values you for who you are.