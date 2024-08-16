Here’s a look at your horoscope forecast for the week of August 18 to August 24.

Leo

July 23 – August 22

Pursue new opportunities at work with ambition and confidence, Leo. Showcase your leadership skills and determination.

Virgo

August 23 – September 22

Maintain financial independence by keeping separate accounts and control your own cash. With major decisions, evaluate your choices.

Libra

September 23 – October 22

Your opinion is valued, Libra, so if you have something to say, speak up! Pay attention to your intuition and trust your instincts.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 21

Discussions about your career look positive. But be careful not to be in too much of a hurry; you want to ensure you get a fair deal.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Money decisions can be a big factor in what you do next in life; a new start at work can provide the answers you’re looking for.

Capricorn

December 22 – January 19

Life is hectic and happening fast; you are currently in a rebuilding phase. Take control of your day-planner and avoid overbooking!

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Be cautious with your finances; unless you have a red-hot tip, refrain from unnecessary spending. Plan your next moves wisely.

Pisces

February 19 – March 20

Positive career news is on the way. And when dealing with money matters, combine logic and intuition for your answers. Love is in the stars!

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Avoid coming off as overbearing in love relationships. Being considerate can attract the attention you desire. Diplomacy is key.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Stay focused on your goals at work and with finances. Embrace your dreams and avoid distractions that can slow your progress.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Initiate a heart-to-heart talk with a loved one for deeper understanding and connection.

Cancer

June 22 – July 22

Seek a compassionate and understanding partner who values you for who you are.