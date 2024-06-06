The horoscope forecast for June 9 – June 15.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Romance is in the air, Gemini! For couples, get ready for a passionate connection. For singles, fate can play a hand in your love life.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

A passionate exchange can make or break your relationship. And a lucky break at work can increase your cash flow — stay focused.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

A magical connection with someone special can get the attention of your heart. With love, be mindful to check in with your intuition.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A discussion with a friend can help you get ahead, and an opportunity at work to increase your bank account crosses your path. Grab it!

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A family situation can be resolved but do your own research and trust your instincts. With love, choose a partner who supports you.

Scorpio: October 23 – November21

New connections and friends feature in your life and can be helpful with monetary decisions. Love is passionate, Scorpio!

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

When life is busy, use your time management skills to be productive. To increase your cash flow, change the way you spend and save.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Full Moon energy is all about romance! When love knocks on your heart, reveal your inner feelings to move a relationship forward.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Before you reveal your intentions about a money matter, pay attention to your intuition to know who’s on your side and who’s not.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

It’s the perfect time to fine-tune your life. You have a new start with your career! Jupiter, the planet of abundance, makes anything possible.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

A clever idea can boost your popularity at work. Let your imagination run wild, Aries!

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

If love and money are commingled, it is wise to set boundaries so you both know who is accountable for what.