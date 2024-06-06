Love Is in the Air for Leos! See Your Horoscope Forecast for June 9 Through June 15
The horoscope forecast for June 9 – June 15.
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
Romance is in the air, Gemini! For couples, get ready for a passionate connection. For singles, fate can play a hand in your love life.
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
A passionate exchange can make or break your relationship. And a lucky break at work can increase your cash flow — stay focused.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
A magical connection with someone special can get the attention of your heart. With love, be mindful to check in with your intuition.
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
A discussion with a friend can help you get ahead, and an opportunity at work to increase your bank account crosses your path. Grab it!
Libra: September 23 – October 22
A family situation can be resolved but do your own research and trust your instincts. With love, choose a partner who supports you.
Scorpio: October 23 – November21
New connections and friends feature in your life and can be helpful with monetary decisions. Love is passionate, Scorpio!
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
When life is busy, use your time management skills to be productive. To increase your cash flow, change the way you spend and save.
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
Full Moon energy is all about romance! When love knocks on your heart, reveal your inner feelings to move a relationship forward.
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
Before you reveal your intentions about a money matter, pay attention to your intuition to know who’s on your side and who’s not.
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
It’s the perfect time to fine-tune your life. You have a new start with your career! Jupiter, the planet of abundance, makes anything possible.
Aries: March 21 – April 19
A clever idea can boost your popularity at work. Let your imagination run wild, Aries!
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
If love and money are commingled, it is wise to set boundaries so you both know who is accountable for what.