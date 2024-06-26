The horoscope forecast for June 30 – July 6.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Flashes of insight deepen your connection with someone as you see another side to their story. Express your heartfelt feelings, Cancer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Work is busy, and you have clarity about your goals and aspirations, which inspires you to take bold steps toward achieving them.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You can find opportunities for growth through collaboration; you don’t have to walk the path of life alone. Acknowledge friends’ support.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You have a sense of luxury and pleasure, and with a new start at work, this will help boost your bank balance! Your love life shines bright.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your spiritual path is illuminated. Start by having an open and honest communication with yourself, and then with loved ones.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The universe encourages you to increase your level of learning, especially with spiritual or religious matters. Travel is highlighted.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The influence of Venus inspires you to incorporate gratitude in your daily routine, which increases your connection to success.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Venus enhances your relationships with others, while flashes of insight can lead to breakthroughs in communication, Aqua.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Believe in yourself! Move forward with confidence when it concerns your artistic talents and creativity.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Get ready to consider new opportunities for growth and expansion. Venus can bring passion and creativity to your relationships.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Exciting opportunities for development at work is in the stars, Taurus. Be prepared!

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

A surge of energy motivates you to share your creative insights — be bold and think big!