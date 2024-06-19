The horoscope forecast for June 23 – 29.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

You’ve entered a new phase, and love and money both rate high! Take strategic actions with finances toward your long-term goals.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Channel your energy into productive endeavors that bring tangible results. When work demands attention, move into action.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Stay focused on your priorities to maintain a balanced approach. Pay attention to an opportunity that comes through a friend.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A discussion with a friend can be revealing. Pay more attention to their actions than their words. Stand up and be counted at work!

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

To be approachable at work, keep your communication upbeat. Love is passionate. Focus on the big picture and ignore pettiness.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Romantic Venus challenges you to surrender to love. A development at home needs your attention; stay focused on your priorities.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Surprise income can put a smile on your face — news is on the way. Be resilient and determined to achieve your goals, Cap.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Nothing is out of the question at work; be open to what comes next. Get motivated to approach changes with a sense of purpose.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Get in touch with your dreams! Positive thought is powerful and even more so when you follow it with action. Communicate clearly at work.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Money matters can be resolved with an opportunity. Don’t act too quickly. Make sure the outcome will be productive and profitable.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Find a balance between assertiveness and patience with a creative project at work.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Money and security are positive in your star-chart. Avoid getting too serious; let your playful side shine