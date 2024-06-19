Focus on Priorities! See Your Horoscope Forecast for June 23 Through June 29 Based on Zodiac Sign
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
You’ve entered a new phase, and love and money both rate high! Take strategic actions with finances toward your long-term goals.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
Channel your energy into productive endeavors that bring tangible results. When work demands attention, move into action.
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
Stay focused on your priorities to maintain a balanced approach. Pay attention to an opportunity that comes through a friend.
Libra: September 23 – October 22
A discussion with a friend can be revealing. Pay more attention to their actions than their words. Stand up and be counted at work!
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
To be approachable at work, keep your communication upbeat. Love is passionate. Focus on the big picture and ignore pettiness.
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
Romantic Venus challenges you to surrender to love. A development at home needs your attention; stay focused on your priorities.
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
Surprise income can put a smile on your face — news is on the way. Be resilient and determined to achieve your goals, Cap.
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
Nothing is out of the question at work; be open to what comes next. Get motivated to approach changes with a sense of purpose.
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
Get in touch with your dreams! Positive thought is powerful and even more so when you follow it with action. Communicate clearly at work.
Aries: March 21 – April 19
Money matters can be resolved with an opportunity. Don’t act too quickly. Make sure the outcome will be productive and profitable.
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
Find a balance between assertiveness and patience with a creative project at work.
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
Money and security are positive in your star-chart. Avoid getting too serious; let your playful side shine