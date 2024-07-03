See your horoscope forecast for July 7 through July 13.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

If you’re single, don’t sit at home. A match made in heaven could be closer than you think. Money news looks positive, Cancer!

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Being with someone you can trust is a recipe for romantic success. With money, avoid risk. A new start at work is chaotic, but positive.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Matters of the heart are up for review and positive change can be made. For work, make a plan, get organized, and follow through!

Libra: September 23 – October 22

If something isn’t working, let it go, and a new door will open. Don’t listen to everything you hear; gossip is for jealous people.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

For lasting love, a balance of personal power is needed. Get passionate about work. Set your career goals and be disciplined, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Money matters can have a positive outcome, but be patient and don’t be tempted to go on a shopping frenzy. A family mix-up is sorted.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

To reach the dizzy heights of success, don’t take no for an answer and never give up. Think big with no limits, Cap!

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Taking a chance with love can lead to an amazing connection. Whether it’s personal or professional, aim high to get what you want.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Love works best when you have a physical and spiritual connection. News at work looks optimistic but the outcome can be delayed.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

If a money matter needs your attention, think on your feet — a quick decision can stop others from interfering. Trust your intuition.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Life can feel like you’re in the fast lane and can’t get off. Prioritize your to-do list; it’s impossible to do it all.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Be careful not to blurt something out to someone who may be sensitive, Gem. It’s not easy to take back a comment.