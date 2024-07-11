Beware of Big Talkers, Leos! See Your Horoscope Forecast for July 14 Through July 20
Your horoscope forecast for the week of July 14 through July 20.
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
If you’re looking for love, this could be your lucky week. Be positive and proactive about attracting someone’s attention, Cancer.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
Beware of big talkers! It’s important to pay attention to what people do and remember that actions speak louder than words.
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
Your research skills and attention to detail are both first-rate. You are rarely wrong, but in the end, it’s best to aim for win-win outcomes.
Libra: September 23 – October 22
Communication is still the most effective way to solve an issue. If you have something to say, don’t hold back but be diplomatic.
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
Positive career news is due; prepare to negotiate and compromise to get what you want. Your dynamic energy is irresistible!
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
A new financial development can open opportunities, and quickly. But if someone tends to exaggerate, keep that in mind.
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
Moon energy can send your emotions sky-high! As love vibrations pull your heartstrings, think carefully about what you say.
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
Be sensible about love, but don’t be too cautious with your heart. Mars in your love zone can make this a passionate time.
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
You can give friends advice, but what they do with it is their business. With family, a situation can work out organically — don’t interfere.
Aries: March 21 – April 19
Love matters urge you to speak from your heart. Say what you mean, and mean what you say. No one can argue with how you feel.
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
When it’s about money, no matter what your current situation is, make a plan and make it big.
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
Deal with emotional issues, so you can leave the past behind and move on, Gemini.