Your horoscope forecast for the week of July 14 through July 20.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

If you’re looking for love, this could be your lucky week. Be positive and proactive about attracting someone’s attention, Cancer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Beware of big talkers! It’s important to pay attention to what people do and remember that actions speak louder than words.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your research skills and attention to detail are both first-rate. You are rarely wrong, but in the end, it’s best to aim for win-win outcomes.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Communication is still the most effective way to solve an issue. If you have something to say, don’t hold back but be diplomatic.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Positive career news is due; prepare to negotiate and compromise to get what you want. Your dynamic energy is irresistible!

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A new financial development can open opportunities, and quickly. But if someone tends to exaggerate, keep that in mind.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Moon energy can send your emotions sky-high! As love vibrations pull your heartstrings, think carefully about what you say.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Be sensible about love, but don’t be too cautious with your heart. Mars in your love zone can make this a passionate time.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You can give friends advice, but what they do with it is their business. With family, a situation can work out organically — don’t interfere.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Love matters urge you to speak from your heart. Say what you mean, and mean what you say. No one can argue with how you feel.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

When it’s about money, no matter what your current situation is, make a plan and make it big.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Deal with emotional issues, so you can leave the past behind and move on, Gemini.