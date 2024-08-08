Leo: July 23 – August 22

Actions speak louder than words — observe how someone treats you. Focus on your needs instead of trying to please everyone else, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Someone wonderful can captivate your heart right now so don’t spend too many late nights at the office. Focus on what truly matters!

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Stay optimistic as good things are on your horizon! To attract what you want, spend time thinking and planning your dream life.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Love takes center stage, opening doors to a new beginning and soulful connection. Embrace the exciting changes ahead!

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Be open to have a meaningful discussion with a family member — but don’t let anyone persuade you to do anything you don’t want.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Love vibes head your way but take it slow! Guard your heart and finances wisely. Keep private matters confidential.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

With the full Moon in your sign, it’s a message to take charge of your life. Everything is up for review, but only you are in the driver’s seat.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Positive developments are on the horizon! A lucky break in your career brings excitement, paving the way for a brighter future.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Don’t delay if there’s something in your work life that isn’t right; now is the perfect time to revamp your life, making way for changes.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

A new beginning at work awaits, so remain open-minded — it’s time to negotiate your way to the top. The stars are in your favor!

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Love may not always meet your expectations — be ready to accept your partner as they are, Gem.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Revealing heartfelt feelings can build a special bond and strengthen your relationship.