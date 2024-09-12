Get Up to Date! See Your Horoscope Forecast for the Week of September 15 Through September 21
Closer takes a look at your horoscope forecast for the week of September 15 through September 21!
Virgo
August 23 – September 22
Get up to date with anything that needs to be completed. If there’s a sudden development at work, you want to be ready to roll into action.
Libra
September 23 – October 22
If relations between you and another are on solid ground, enjoy your connection! If there’s an issue, Venus’ energy can help make it right.
Scorpio
October 23 – November 21
Avoid being too forthright with your opinion of what you think others should do. Take a step back and let someone else do the talking.
Sagittarius
November 22 – December 21
Someone at home may need your attention. Love on your mind? A social event can be the perfect place to mix and mingle, Sag.
Capricorn
December 22 – January 19
Contacts you make at work or socially can be beneficial. You never know when someone will come through for you, so stay connected.
Aquarius
January 20 – February 18
With love, when romance taps on your heart, follow through. But don’t rush into anything serious for now and see what develops.
Pisces
February 19 – March 20
Get ready for an unexpected development in your personal life. Whatever happens, take it in stride. Things have a way of working out, Pisces!
Aries
March 21 – April 19
Relationships are hot on your radar now and passion, romance and friendship all rate high. An honest discussion sets the record straight.
Taurus
April 20 – May 20
Everything needs to fit around your work schedule right now. But stay flexible, because things can change in a moment’s notice.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Looking for love? Stay alert as you could cross paths with someone destined to be in your life. A family member can help with money.
Cancer
June 22 – July 22
Discussions regarding family matters are due. However, if it’s about money, don’t be reactive.
Leo
July 23 – August 22
Teamwork is the key to your success, and time management is crucial to get the job done, Leo.