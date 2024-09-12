Closer takes a look at your horoscope forecast for the week of September 15 through September 21!

Virgo

August 23 – September 22

Get up to date with anything that needs to be completed. If there’s a sudden development at work, you want to be ready to roll into action.

Libra

September 23 – October 22

If relations between you and another are on solid ground, enjoy your connection! If there’s an issue, Venus’ energy can help make it right.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 21

Avoid being too forthright with your opinion of what you think others should do. Take a step back and let someone else do the talking.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Someone at home may need your attention. Love on your mind? A social event can be the perfect place to mix and mingle, Sag.

Capricorn

December 22 – January 19

Contacts you make at work or socially can be beneficial. You never know when someone will come through for you, so stay connected.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

With love, when romance taps on your heart, follow through. But don’t rush into anything serious for now and see what develops.

Pisces

February 19 – March 20

Get ready for an unexpected development in your personal life. Whatever happens, take it in stride. Things have a way of working out, Pisces!

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Relationships are hot on your radar now and passion, romance and friendship all rate high. An honest discussion sets the record straight.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Everything needs to fit around your work schedule right now. But stay flexible, because things can change in a moment’s notice.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Looking for love? Stay alert as you could cross paths with someone destined to be in your life. A family member can help with money.

Cancer

June 22 – July 22

Discussions regarding family matters are due. However, if it’s about money, don’t be reactive.

Leo

July 23 – August 22

Teamwork is the key to your success, and time management is crucial to get the job done, Leo.