So Many Awards in So Little Time! See a List of All the Winners at the 2019 Emmys
Anybody who’s anybody will be attending the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22, at the Microsoft theater in Los Angeles. And if you’re just like us, then you can’t wait to see which one of your favorite celebrities will take home as many awards as possible.
This year, Barry star Bill Hader is competing against Anthony Anderson from Black-ish, Eugene Levy from Schitt’s Creek, Don Cheadle from Black Monday, Ted Danson from The Good Place and Michael Douglas from The Kominsky Method for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Who do you think will win?
How to Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis is also competing against Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones, Sandra Oh from Killing Eve, Robin Wright from House of Cards, Laura Linney from Ozark, Mandy Moore from This Is Us, and Jodie Comer from Killing Eve for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
Scroll below to see the complete list of winners at the 2019 Emmys!
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)
Joey King (The Act)
Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau (Game of Thrones)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Sian Clifford (Fleabag)
Olivia Colman (Fleabag)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Stephen Root (Barry)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)
Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Asante Blackk (When They See Us)
Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)
John Leguizamo (When They See Us)
Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)
Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)
Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)
Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Michael Angarano (This Is Us)
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)
Kumail Nanjiani (The Twilight Zone)
Glynn Turman (How to Get Away With Murder)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Sandra Oh (Saturday Night Live)
Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)
Kristin Scott Thomas (Fleabag)
Fiona Shaw (Fleabag)
Emma Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Damon (Saturday Night Live)
Robert De Niro (Saturday Night Live)
Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Peter MacNicol (Veep)
John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live)
Adam Sandler (Saturday Night Live)
Rufus Sewell (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Veep
Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
The Amazing Race