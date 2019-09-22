Anybody who’s anybody will be attending the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22, at the Microsoft theater in Los Angeles. And if you’re just like us, then you can’t wait to see which one of your favorite celebrities will take home as many awards as possible.

This year, Barry star Bill Hader is competing against Anthony Anderson from Black-ish, Eugene Levy from Schitt’s Creek, Don Cheadle from Black Monday, Ted Danson from The Good Place and Michael Douglas from The Kominsky Method for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Who do you think will win?

How to Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis is also competing against Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones, Sandra Oh from Killing Eve, Robin Wright from House of Cards, Laura Linney from Ozark, Mandy Moore from This Is Us, and Jodie Comer from Killing Eve for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Scroll below to see the complete list of winners at the 2019 Emmys!

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)