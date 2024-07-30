Your account
Secrets You Didn't Know About Leave It to Beaver's Tony Dow

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

10 Secrets You Didn’t Know About Leave It to Beaver’s Tony Dow: He Opened Up About Teen Stardom

News
Jul 30, 2024 11:35 am·
By
Comment
Picture

Tony Dow was synonymous with Leave It to Beaver after portraying the All-American boy Wally Cleaver in the beloved sitcom for six seasons. But beyond the character, he lived a fascinating life before his death in July 2022 at age 77 from cancer.

Picture
