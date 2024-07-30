Secrets You Didn't Know About Leave It to Beaver's Tony Dow

He Inspired Costar Jerry Mathers

Jerry Mathers, who played Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver, looked up to Tony during their years of working together.

“What I wanted to do was play sports,” he told Closer in May 2019. “Tony Dow had been a star athlete. He was a gymnast. In fact, that’s one of the reasons they picked him, but he never really got to do his gymnastics on camera.”

“Had he not done Leave It to Beaver, he probably would have been an Olympian, because that’s what he was training for and that’s what they wanted,” Jerry added. “When he interviewed for the show, they said, ‘Highly athletic.’ What’s funny is that Tony could take three or four steps, jump up in the air, do a front flip and land on his feet. And I said to myself, ‘I can’t do that,’ not realizing that most everybody else couldn’t do that, either. But he was the only person that I was really around, so I didn’t know. I would just look at him and go, ‘Oh, OK, I’m not gonna try that.”