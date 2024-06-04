Secrets and Facts From the Leave It to Beaver Set Revealed

Jerry Mathers Appeared on Another Sitcom as a Child

Viewers fell in love with the adorable Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver, played by Jerry, during all six seasons. It wasn’t his first time appearing on a sitcom. In 1952, he appeared in an episode of The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet. Contrary to popular belief, he did not appear in an episode of I Love Lucy.

“I know that many of you have wondered whether or not I appeared in the I Love Lucy episode, ‘Ricky’s Old Girlfriend,’” he wrote on Facebook in March 2019. “Although the young boy with Lucy in the dream sequence may resemble me, I never appeared in an I Love Lucy episode. I enjoy your discussions about the topics that you find interesting about LITB, as well as other facets of my life!”