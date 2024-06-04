Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Secrets and Facts From the Leave It to Beaver Set Revealed

Getty Images

Secrets From the ‘Leave It to Beaver’ Set Revealed! 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Show

Entertainment
Jun 3, 2024 8:18 pm·
By
Comment
Picture

Leave It to Beaver was canceled after just one season on CBS in 1957, but luckily, ABC saw potential in the series, which starred Barbara Billingsley, Hugh Beaumont, Tony Dow and Jerry Mathers. The show ran for five more seasons on its new network, allowing viewers to fall in love with the Cleaver family and revealing some interesting secrets from the set in the years that followed.

 

Picture
Latest Video