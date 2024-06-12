Secrets About the Everybody Loves Raymond Cast Revealed

The Concept for the Show

One of the biggest burning questions about Everybody Loves Raymond is whether or not the show is based on Ray’s real-life experiences.

“Well, that was where we started with, based on all the characters in my life and kind of a situation I was living,” Ray revealed. “But it’s a combination. Phil Rosenthal, our executive producer, it’s his parents also. And every writer in — we have 10 great writers, and every one of them brings something from their life.”