Secrets About Bob Denver: Inside Gilligan's Island Actor's Life

Inside His Dark Past

In her book, Dreama revealed that she and Bob overcame hurdles in their marriage, including his excessive drinking.

“I didn’t think of him as an alcoholic, but he drank way too much, and that was a battle. Maybe it was alcoholism. Bob was a shy person and for him to have public adulation was odd,” she said. “I left so many times and he would come and get me. I was so crazy about him and the problem seemed insurmountable in the beginning. But something inside me told me that if I stuck it out he would see that our relationship was more important than a vodka bottle.”

Eventually, he realized that his family and saving his marriage took precedence above all else.

“When you first get into a relationship, you are testing the boundaries of what you can get by with and you start learning about each other. But I guess after our last big fight he saw that he had to give up drinking if he wanted this to work,” she said. “My feeling was if [drinking] was an escape, there was nothing to escape from anymore.”

“I love you, and I don’t love you because you are Gilligan. I love you because you are Bob Denver, and if you dug ditches I would still love you,” Dreama said. “Once he understood that, life became much happier. Bob was searching for his purpose, and when we had Colin, that greater purpose became very apparent to him.”