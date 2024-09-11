Scott Baio Reveals How Life Became ‘Trickier’ After ‘Happy Days’

Scott Baio, who joined the cast of Happy Days as Chachi in 1977, has been famous since he was 16. But unlike a lot of actors who taste success early, Scott has kept working. In addition to the spinoff Joanie Loves Chachi, he’s starred on Charles in Charge and Diagnosis: Murder, appeared as a guest star on The Nanny and Arrested Development, and was a director on the TV series Out of This World.

His latest project is the film God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust, bowing in theaters September 12 in association with Great American Pure Flix and Fathom. In it, this longtime TV sweetheart plays a not-so-nice guy.

“I had some pretty good banter with Samaire [Armstrong], kind of making fun of her and teasing her,” Scott, 63, tells Closer. “If the dialogue is good and if you can cop a little bit of an attitude, then you can play a creep pretty easily.”

Tell us about the movie.

SB: It’s part of the God’s Not Dead series of films. It’s about a pastor who runs for Congress and another politician who doesn’t believe in religion. It talks about how a lot of Christians don’t vote and they should.

That sounds very topical right now!

SB: I agree. It’s an important movie for the country. Hopefully a lot of people will enjoy it.

You’ve been acting for practically your whole life. How did you get started?

SB: I started in commercials when I was 9, then I went to read for a movie called Bugsy Malone when I was about 13. I was cast in that, and that was pretty much it. The great [Happy Days creator] Garry Marshall saw me and brought me to Hollywood.

You were 16 when you started on Happy Days. How did that change your life?

SB: It changed everything. It made me very, very, very famous. I was seen weekly by 35 to 40 million people. It was a time in this country where there were just three networks. There were times when I couldn’t leave my house or people followed me. Going places became trickier. People were always wonderful to me though.

Can you share a favorite Happy Days memory?

SB: During a show in front of an audience, I would go offstage, just far enough to where the cameras couldn’t see me, and I would shoot spitballs at Henry [Winkler]. Once, I covered the back of his leather jacket with spitballs. But in the next scene that he wasn’t in but I was, he was whacking me in the back with a piece of wood. There was a curtain between me and backstage. He destroyed me!

Sounds like a very silly set.

SB: It was great! Ron [Howard] was great, Erin [Moran] and I were very close — God rest her soul. Happy Days was an amazing experience, Charles in Charge — great experience, Diagnosis: Murder — great experience. Everything I have worked on has been nothing but fun.

You and Erin, who played Joanie, worked together a lot. Can you share a favorite memory?

SB: My favorite memory is the first episode where we go on a date. I go to her house because she was babysitting. The whole thing became a disaster because the children were sick upstairs and I sat on the box of candy I was going to give her. It was just one of those episodes where every single thing worked. She and I just had fantastic chemistry. Offstage she and I hung out a lot, we went to movies, we dated, and she drove me around because she got her license before me. She was just a sweet, sweet lady.

Why do you think your career has thrived while so many people who found early success haven’t continued at that level?

SB: I don’t know. Maybe one of the reasons is that I was always easy to work with. There was no drama. I just went to work, had fun, made jokes and had a good time. I never did drugs, I never drank, I never got in trouble, I never did anything that would be a problem for anybody.

What is your proudest career achievement so far?

SB: I’m proudest that I have worked a long time. Lasting this long has been an achievement.

You’ve been married to your wife, Renee, since 2007. What’s your secret for a happy marriage?

SB: I listen to my wife at all times! — I’m making a joke. The secret to a happy marriage is just giving the other person space. I’ll be honest with you, I can be a little selfish. I think it’s to do with being an actor my whole life. But my wife catches me on it and tells me where it’s at in a nice way. She’s a Tennessee girl, and she does listen to everything I say, which is unfortunate because it doesn’t give me any wiggle room for not listening to what she says. But I’m a good dad, and I’m a pretty good husband.

Does your daughter have any aspirations of following in your acting footsteps?

SB: She was in a couple of episodes of a series I did called See Dad Run on Nick at Nite. We did a movie together called Courting Mom and Dad. It was a faith-based film during COVID, and she had a ball. But I tried to steer her away from the entertainment business. She’s a golfer, and she goes to a sports academy here in Florida. She’s a very, very talented golfer. I don’t recommend show business for young people. My job right now in life is to make sure my daughter gets on the LPGA Tour.

What kind of a dad are you?

SB: I can be strict, but I’m with [Bailey] a lot, and I feel so lucky to be with her a lot. She’s a great, faithful, Christian young lady, and I couldn’t be more proud of her. I guess I’m a pretty cool dad. I’ll be 64 in September, but I don’t act it. I’m still running around with her doing the things I need to do.

What have you learned from being a dad?

SB: My daughter has taught me patience, which I had little of. She taught me a different kind of love from my wife. One day, I said to her, “Bailey, when it comes to you, 95 percent of the time I’m just guessing. I don’t know what the right move is. Sometimes I get it right, but a lot of times I get it wrong.” That to me was one of the biggest life lessons my daughter taught me. Even in life, you guess a lot.