The first time audiences met Scarlett Johansson as former Russian spy/assassin Natasha Romanoff — better known as Black Widow — it was in 2010’s Iron Man 2. Since then, she served supporting roles in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and all four Avengers movies. The character’s death over the course of Avengers: Endgame seemed to signal her last appearance, but now we’re getting the prequel adventure Black Widow, being released on May 1.

In the film, which is directed by Cate Shortland, Natasha confronts the darker parts of her past when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to who she used to be arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to take her down, she must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships she left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

The accompanying video quotes the actress from 2009 saying, “Black Widow’s multilayered, motivated, determined and all of those things. She has an arc and I would love to take this character in every different direction. The possibilities are really endless.” Flashing forward to today, she adds, “Very few actors can say that they’ve worked on a character for 10 years and then suddenly have this chance to delve deep into the inner workings of this person.”

Notes producer Kevin Feige, “There’s one movie people have been asking us to make for a very long time — more than any other film — and that would be the Black Widow movie.”

“We’re going to be able to create something that’s a different flavor for the Marvel Universe,” enthuses Scarlett.

For her part, director Cate Shortland muses, “I’m just excited to see the real Black Widow. She’s not a classic hero, because she has a dark past. You get to see all these facets of her that we’ve never ever seen before.”

For fans of Marvel, there are a lot of other projects on the way: This year we’re getting the Disney+ limited series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Wandavision, with the launch of The Eternals (starring Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan) on November 6.

Black Widow will be released in theaters May 1.