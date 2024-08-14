Savannah Guthrie's Wardrobe Malfunctions on Today Over the Years

During a May 2017 episode of Today, Savannah was caught on camera in a virtual segment while reaching her hand down her blouse. Her other costars pointed out that Savannah’s microphone fell down her shirt and she was struggling to retrieve it.
“Right before we came on, my mic, which was right here, dropped down my shirt, and I knew I was supposed to read the intro, so I just made a decision to reach out and get it,” Savannah told the audience, to which cohost Hoda Kotb replied, “That timing was perfect. I see a meme in your future or a GIF.” Savannah quipped, “It was all very innocent!”
2 of 5
Marilyn Monroe Moment
In May 2023, Savannah awkwardly had to hold her skirt down after it kept getting blown around by the wind on the Today plaza. To prevent herself from flashing the crowd, she tried to shuffle out of the frame but ended up walking directly in front of Dylan Dreyer. “I’ve gotta hold my skirt!” she shouted over the wind before joking that she was having a Marilyn Monroe moment.
3 of 5
A Total Backward Blunder
Savannah’s cohosts were shocked during a January 2020 Today segment when she revealed that she was wearing her red lace dress backward. She showed Craig Melvin and Hoda the label under her neck, which was actually supposed to be in the back of the outfit.
“Put my dress on my backwards and didn’t notice til too late to change so now I’m like [choking sound]” she wrote on X after the blunder.
4 of 5
It Happened Again
In August 2022, Savannah once again wore her blouse backward, letting fans in on the secret in an Instagram story posted after taping the morning talk show.
5 of 5
A Little Blip
This malfunction didn’t happen on-air but it’s too relatable not to include it in this roundup. In March 2017, Savannah admitted that she wore her shirt inside out while dropping Vale off at school.