Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Savannah Guthrie's Wardrobe Malfunctions on Today Over the Years

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Savannah Guthrie’s Wardrobe Malfunctions on ‘Today’ Over the Years: How She Handled the Mishaps

Style
Aug 14, 2024 2:56 pm·
By
Comment
Picture

Savannah Guthrie has always been a pro at handling wardrobe malfunctions on Today — and fans have certainly taken notice! Closer takes a look at some of her most memorable outfit mishaps and how she handled them on-air.

 

Picture
Latest Video