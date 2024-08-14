Savannah Guthrie's Wardrobe Malfunctions on Today Over the Years

A Microphone Mishap

During a May 2017 episode of Today, Savannah was caught on camera in a virtual segment while reaching her hand down her blouse. Her other costars pointed out that Savannah’s microphone fell down her shirt and she was struggling to retrieve it.

“Right before we came on, my mic, which was right here, dropped down my shirt, and I knew I was supposed to read the intro, so I just made a decision to reach out and get it,” Savannah told the audience, to which cohost Hoda Kotb replied, “That timing was perfect. I see a meme in your future or a GIF.” Savannah quipped, “It was all very innocent!”